Officers use tools available to fight fire until Le Roy Fire arrives on scene

Local law enforcement officers were the first on scene on Monday afternoon for a house fire at 24 Lincoln Ave., Le Roy, and jumped into action with three fire extinguishers and a garden hose to help keep the fire under control until Le Roy Fire arrived on scene.

The responding officers were Officer Terrez Smith, Detective James Prusak, and Deputy Jenna Fernando.

The fire was reported at about 1:40 p.m. with smoke and flames showing.

Bergen Fire, Pavilion Fire, and Stafford Fire also responded.

It took about 20 minutes to extinguish the fire.

Photos via Le Roy Police Department.