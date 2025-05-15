OLV Human Services expands mental health access in Genesee County

Dr. Ted Andrews, CEO Cindy Lee, and Chief Program Officer Sheila Hunt.

OLV Human Services marked the expansion of mental health services in Genesee County with a ribbon cutting and open house Wednesday at its new facility on Main Road in Stafford.

“This is a really exciting day for us to be able to expand our mental health services out to Genesee County,” said Cindy Lee, CEO of OLV Human Services. “One of the things that we discovered in our research about underserved areas was that Genesee County is definitely an area where there’s long wait lists for people to be able to get in for mental health supports. So we were able to locate this facility with very minimal renovations needed, and it was the perfect fit for us.”

Lee said the organization will also open an evaluation and treatment center at the site in July. The center will serve families of young children suspected of having developmental delays and provide diagnostic and treatment services for children currently on long wait lists at area hospitals.

“We think we’re bringing a very necessary service to the area,” Lee said.

Dr. Ted Andrews, a pediatric psychologist, pediatrician and specialist in developmental and behavioral pediatrics, said the new center will focus on autism evaluation and treatment. He noted that wait times for similar services at major hospitals in Buffalo and Rochester can be 12 to 24 months.

“We’re trying to put ourselves in between those bigger hospital systems to be able to provide the same coverage,” Andrews said.

The new facility is located at 6917 Main Road in Stafford. OLV Human Services provides counseling, treatment, and support services for children and families across Western New York.

Sheila Hunt and Lynda Battaglia, director of Mental Health and Community Services for Genesee County

Cindy Lee

