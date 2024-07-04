Pair of friends from Batavia share in The Batavian's eagle-drawing contest prize

Bella Nugent, Brooklynn Dewe, and Howard Owens.

Photo by Philip Casper.

Bella Nugent, a 12-year-old from Batavia, did her friend a favor at Wednesday's Batavia Muckdogs baseball game.

She drew a picture of an eagle in hopes of winning the Harley-Benton ST-style guitar The Batavian was offering as a prize in its eagle-drawing contest.

Bella's drawing was among the 20 staff picks of favorite drawings and was randomly selected from those 20 entries to win the grand prize.

She was so overcome by the surprise of winning that when she got to The Batavian's booth, she had to sit down.

Then she gave the guitar to her friend, Brooklynn Dewe, who has been learning to play guitar and was equally thrilled by the gift.

The Batavian staff also selected three honorable mentions by Miranda Tamburlin, 16, from Batavia; Annaliede Evans, 15, from Chili; and Laya Laite, 15, from Batavia. They each received a gift certificate to Dave's Ice Cream.

As first explained a year ago when The Batavian launched this contest:

An eagle is the primary essence of The Batavian’s logo, borrowed from the Upton Monument, which sits at the intersection of routes 5 and 63 in downtown Batavia. Publisher Howard Owens wanted to capture that symbol along with the name of this city he now holds dear after setting down roots more than 15 years ago.

“The Upton Monument is our community's most important and significant landmark, and the eagle that sits atop of it represents independence and courage, two characteristics of good news organizations,” Owens said. "When planning our new logo, the eagle seems a natural way to represent our commitment to the community and to fearless and honest journalism."

The guitar contests are something Owens said he wanted to do to give back to the community to promote an appreciation for the magic and beauty of music among its youth.

Photos by Philip Casper.

Bella Nugent's winning drawing.

Photo by Philip Casper.

Photo by Philip Casper

Photo by Philip Casper

Photo by Philip Casper

Photo by Philip Casper

Honorable mention by Miranda Tamburlin

Honorable mention by Laya Laite.