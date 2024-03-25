Pavilion Fire honors volunteers, installs officers at annual dinner

Members of the Pavilion Volunteer Fire Department honored their own on Saturday at the Fire Hall with an awards and installation dinner.
Ken Weaver was named Firefighter of the Year. Dave Clor received the EMS Person of the Year award. Paul Daugherty received the President's Award.
Tom Garlock, Jason Everett, Chris Holley, and Don Roblee, Jr. received a special EMS award for their effort to deliver a baby during a snowstorm in January. The baby was named Cinderella.
Matt Jacobs received the Lifetime Member Award.
Jerry Fitzsimmons was honored as a 50-year member for 2022, and Don Roblee and Ken Weaver were honored for 50 years in 2023.
The 2024 officers:
- Jason Everett, chief
- Bryen Murrock, 1st asst. chief
- Codey O'Neill, 2nd asst. chief
- Chris Holley, captain
- Kelly Murrock, captain
- Jason True, lieutenant
- Dewey Murrock, lieutenant
- Ken Weaver, fire police captain
- Dave Clor, safety officer