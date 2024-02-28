Pembroke will play for C2 championship after win over East Rochester

Pembroke beat East Rochester on Tuesday, 54-36, to advance to the Class C1 championship game on Saturday at 2 p.m. at Blue Cross Arena.

Tyson Totten scored 22 points for the Dragons. Avery Ferreira scored 17 points.

"One of the staples of our program has always been defense, and when you play games this late in the season against quality teams, sometimes that is what you have to hang your hat on, and that is precisely what we did tonight," said Coach Matt Shay. "I was very pleased with our effort tonight and how we battled on that end."

The #3 seed Dragons take on #1 seed Lyons on Saturday.