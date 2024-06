Emory Mest was all smiles as Alishia Foss and later his mother, Kelsey Mast, swung him into the water spray at the park on Wednesday afternoon when temperatures were in the 90s.

Photo by Howard Owens.

Area residents have been seeking out the spray park in Austin Park, Batavia, seeking some relief from the heatwave that has rolled through Genesee County.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory in effect until 8 p.m. on Thursday. With temperatures in the 90s, the heat index is hitting around 100.

Photo by Howard Owens.