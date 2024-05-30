Photos: Batavia PD honors those who served the city on Peace Officers Memorial Day

Photo by Howard Owens.

The Batavia Police Department honored the men and women who served the city of Batavia as peace officers on Wednesday at Officer Arthur J. Luplow's graveside.

Luplow served the city for 26 years, from the incorporation of the city in 1915 until his retirement in 1941.

He likely served as a village constable prior to incorporation.

He's described as a gentle giant—a big man who filled a big uniform once on display at the Holland Land Office Museum but whose final on-duty photo shows him holding the hands of two children, helping them cross a street.

Following his retirement, he was an exempt fireman and served as the organization's president. He was also active in Elks and a "formidable" cribbage player.

Luplow is buried in Grandview Cemetery.

There are approximately 50 people who retired from the police department buried in various cemeteries in Genesee County.

Chief Shawn Heubusch

