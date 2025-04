It's time for "Lights, Camera, Action" at Main St. 56 Theater in Batavia.

The Batavia Players are presenting a show tunes showcase, a cabaret, this weekend.

Show times are at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday at 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Tickets are $22 online and $24 at the door. Students and seniors pay $20/$22.

Photos by Howard Owens.