Photos: GO ART! opens three new exhibits, including paintings of Lorie Longhany

Three new art shows opened at GO ART! in Batavia on Thursday evening, with Lorie Longhany drawing the spotlight with a collection of work she calls, "happy paintings."

She paints small works in her living room to tap into themes of solitude, contentment, and nostalgia.

Also in the opening were works by Bryan Wright (who was unable to attend the opening), drawing inspiration from his enjoyment of oceans. The coastal-themed exhibition featured ocean creatures sculpted with basic metal fabrication.

On the third floor is a showcase called African Heritage through Arts and Crafts. The exhibition has a special focus on Jamaican arts and crafts alongside select pieces from Africa. This multi-artist show highlights African and Jamaican artists' rich cultural heritage and artistic vibrancy. It also contributes to the celebration of Black History Month at GO ART!

Photos by Howard Owens