Photos: Hunter O'Shea named Pavilion's Firefighter of the Year in Pavilion

By Howard B. Owens
Chief Bryen Murrock, Firefigher of the Year Hunter O'Shea, 1st Asst. Chief Codey O'Neil, 2nd Asst. Chief Tom Garlock. Photo by Howard Owens.
Chief Bryen Murrock, Hunter O'Shea, Pavilion's 2024 Firefighter of the Year, 1st Asst. Chief Codey O'Neill, and 2nd Asst. Chief Tom Garlock.
Photo by Howard Owens.

The Pavilion Volunteer Fire Department held its annual awards banquet on Saturday.

Department Officers:

  • Bryen Murrock, Chief
  • Codey O'Neill, 1st Assistant Chief
  • Tom Garlock, 2nd Assistant Chief
  • Captain, Chris Holley
  • Captain, Kelly Murrock
  • Lieutenant, Shane Freeman
  • EMS Captain, Amanda Holley
  • EMS Lietenant, Dave Clor
  • Safety Officer, Dewey Murrock
  • Fire Police Captain, Ken Weaver
  • Fire Police Lietenant, Don Roblee, Jr.

Social Officers:

  • Hunter Schiske, president
  • Dave Clor, vice president
  • Ken Weaver, treasurer
  • Ashli O'Neill, recording secretary
  • Kelly Murrock, financial secretary
Chief Bryen Murrock
Photo by Howard Owens
Chief Murrock, President and Chief's Award winner Hunter Schiske, Chief's Award winner Stone Giardini
Photo by Howard Owens.
EMS Captain Amanda Holley, Chief Murrock, EMS Person of the Year, Chris Holley.
Photo by Howard Owens.
David Carney, honored for 50 years of service, Schiske and Murrock.
Photo by Howard Owens
Schiske, Murrock, and Larry Strobel, honored for 50 years of service. Photo by Howard Owens.
Schiske, Murrock, and Larry Strobel, honored for 50 years of service.
Photo by Howard Owens.
Ken Weaver was recognized for his past service as president.
Photo by Howard Owens.

