Photos: Hunter O'Shea named Pavilion's Firefighter of the Year in Pavilion

The Pavilion Volunteer Fire Department held its annual awards banquet on Saturday.
Department Officers:
- Bryen Murrock, Chief
- Codey O'Neill, 1st Assistant Chief
- Tom Garlock, 2nd Assistant Chief
- Captain, Chris Holley
- Captain, Kelly Murrock
- Lieutenant, Shane Freeman
- EMS Captain, Amanda Holley
- EMS Lietenant, Dave Clor
- Safety Officer, Dewey Murrock
- Fire Police Captain, Ken Weaver
- Fire Police Lietenant, Don Roblee, Jr.
Social Officers:
- Hunter Schiske, president
- Dave Clor, vice president
- Ken Weaver, treasurer
- Ashli O'Neill, recording secretary
- Kelly Murrock, financial secretary