Andrea Kuehn and her painting "Stop and Smell the Flowers," the People's Choice winner.

Photo by Howard Owens.

A winter chill on Tuesday didn't stop the Batavia Society of Artists in its third attempt to hold the opening reception for its annual winter show at Richmond Memorial Library.

Snow storms forced the society to cancel its previously scheduled reception, the first one scheduled a month ago.

Andrea Kuehn, who entered three paintings, won the People's Choice Award, the only award handed out at this show, for her painting, "Stop and Smell the Flowers."

Photos by Howard Owens