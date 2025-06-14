Photos: Path Through History at Holland Land Office Museum

Visitors to the Holland Land Office Museum on Saturday would walk a "Path Through History" and experience military life from different phases of American history.

“Path Through History Weekend: Military Timeline & Encampment” is an annual event that has evolved from local reenactors sharing the uniforms, armaments, and accouterments from the War of 1812 to encompass both World War I and World War II, as well as the Revolutionary War.

The event highlights the region's rich military heritage and the pivotal role Western New York played in shaping U.S. history.

