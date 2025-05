Contractors with Soil-King were on Jackson Street in Batavia on Wednesday afternoon, laying down a new layer of soil and grass seed as work nears completion on a $1.3 million project to lay new water lines and replace the sidewalk on the east side of the street.

Batavia received a $1 million CDBG grant to improve the aging waterlines on Jackson Street. The city committed an additional $351,908 of local funds.

Photos by Howard Owens.