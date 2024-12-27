Photos: Swearing In Ceremony on Friday at the Old County Courthouse

By Howard B. Owens Dec 27, 2024, 7:09pm Officials sworn in on Friday, Sheriff Joseph Graff, Undersheriff Brad Mazur, County Treasurer Kevin Stone, Coroner Drew Klotzbach, Corner Karen Lang, and Republican Scott German.Photo by Howard Owens. Photos from Friday's swearing-in ceremony at the Old County Courthouse for Genesee County officials. Photo by Howard Owens. Photo by Howard Owens. Photo by Howard Owens. Photo by Howard Owens. Photo by Howard Owens. Photo by Howard Owens. Melissa L. Gaebler, deputy election commissionerPhoto by Howard Owens. Retired Sheriff Gary Maha, Sheriff Joseph Graff, outgoing Sheriff William SheronPhoto by Howard Owens. Outgoing Sheriff William Sheron, Sheriff Joseph Graph, Undersheriff Brad Mazur, Chief Deputy Brian Frieday.Photo by Howard Owens. genesee county news