Linda Mecca, escorted by Trooper Derek Marchiano and Trooper Shaun Fallon, placed a wreath on Wednesday at the memorial to fallen troopers at the Batavia Barracks of Troop A. Trooper Joseph J. Mecca died in 2020 at age 62 of cancer contracted as a result of his response to the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001.

Photo by Howard Owens.

Police Officers Memorial Day was authorized by Congress and signed into law by President John F. Kennedy in 1961.

It is observed across the nation annually on May 15.

Troop A holds an observance each year at a memorial at the Batavia Barracks for troopers who have died in the line of duty.

Trooper James O'Callaghan, Troop A's public information officer, delivered opening remarks.

Trooper Martin Hatch sang the National Anthem.

Major Stanley Edwards III with remarks during the ceremony.

Trini E. Ross, U.S. Attorney for the Western New York District.

A bell was wrong as each name on the Honor Roll was read.

