Photos: Volunteers help spruce up the community as part of annual Day of Caring

It's time for spring cleaning, and for Genesee County's community organizations, that's where volunteers on the Day of Caring prove invaluable.

They paint, pull weeds, clean and scrub, trim and rake, pick up debris -- just about anything that will help or beautify a community organization's property.

On Thursday, hundreds of volunteers started the morning at Dwyer Stadium before dispersing to nearly 40 locations throughout the county, including Crossroads House, the Community Garden, GO ART!, Gillam Grant Community Center, the International Peace Garden, Machpelah Cemetery, Purple Pony, and many other locations.

These photos are from the Batavia Girls Fastpitch Softball field at Lion's Park, the Pathway of Life Garden at Grandview Cemetery, and the Historic Batavia Cemetery.

The event is organized by United Way.

Photos by Howard Owens.