Police investigating burglary at Batavia Marine

Batavia PD is investigating a burglary at Batavia Marine and Sporting Supply Store, 411 West Main St., that occurred during the early morning hours of May 27.

Patrol officers responded to a burglary alarm at 2:30 a.m. and, upon arrival, discovered evidence of forced entry into the building.

Further investigation revealed that the property was taken from the building.

The police did not release the nature of the property taken.

Detectives responded to the scene to gather additional evidence.

Anyone with any information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective Jason Ivison by calling 585-345-6350 or submitting by clicking here.

Batavia Marine has operated by appointment only since July.

