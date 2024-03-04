Possible serious injuries reported in accident on Thruway

A pickup truck has hit the rear end of a semi-truck on the Thruway in the eastbound lane near mile marker 387.2.

A victim is trapped in the vehicle with possible serious injuries. A landing zone is being set up for Mercy Flight.

Animal control has been dispatched to assist with two dogs in the pickup truck

Town of Batavia Fire, Le Roy Fire, and Mercy EMS dispatched.

UPDATE 7:51 a.m.: A possible secondary accident, possibly a tractor-trailer rollover, is reported near the first accident.

UPDATE 8:08 a.m.: There are no dogs involved. Animal Control is back in service.

UPDATE 8:10 a.m.: The victim has been extricated.