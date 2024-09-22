Rebert gets 6th straight Arc 5K win with previous record holder only seconds behind

With record-holder Mike Richenberg on his trail, Oakfield's Brandon Rebert became the second man in the history of Arc of Genesee Orleans Friends and Family 5K in Elba to win six consecutive races.

He tied the record set by Richenberg in 2014.

Rebert posted a time of 19:19. Richenberg, of Corfu, came in second with a time of 19:42.

Neither man has won as many races as Oakfield's Kimberly Mills, who at 20:34, picked up at least her eighth title on Saturday in the Arc 5K, with her first coming in 2009. The online and The Batavian's records are incomplete, so we don't know if she might have more than eight wins. We can't account for two years of races. She said she doesn't keep count.

Rebert started his record-tying streak in 2018. There was no race in 2020 because of the pandemic.

In 2021, he recorded the race's fast time at 18:09.

