Richmond research librarian honored by DAR for helping people tell their stories through geneology

Deborah Wood, special collections librarian at the Richmond Memorial Library, received the Women in American History Award from the Daughters of the American Revolution, Anna Ingalsbe Lovell Chapter, on Monday.

Photo by Howard Owens

A college professor told Deborah Wood, when she was working on her senior thesis, something that she has carried throughout her career: "It only takes one person at a time to get the stories told and the will to do so."

As the special collections librarian, helping people tell their stories has been a big part of her job, and that's one reason the Anna Ingalsbe Lovell Chapter of the Daughters of The American Revolution honored her as A Woman in American History on Monday.

For a woman to become a member of DAR, she must produce a genealogy that demonstrates an ancestor who assisted in the Revolutionary War effort.

"When I left teaching to pursue librarianship, I thought that part of my professional life was over, but in late 2021, the idea of history by the hearth was born in support of the library's mission, the local history collection, and by telling the people's stories of the journey through the Genesee Country region from a local and national perspective," Wood said. "When I was approached to collaborate with the DAR, to tell the stories of Deputy Husbands, women who provided direct support to the revolutionary patriots, and those that kept the home fires burning, I never blinked an eye."

Wood has a BA in history and a MA in history and public history from Brockport State College, and a MA in information and library science from the University at Buffalo.

At Richmond, she's organized many history lectures and discussions as well as conducted classes on genealogy.

The award recognizes women who have contributed or made a difference in their communities and who are or have been intellectual, educational, social, religious, political and significant or cultural innovators.

Robin Ettinger, NY vice-chair of the prospective member database, said the more than one million DAR members nationwide have been through genealogy research, looking for documents that connect them to a Revolutionary War patriot.

"Today, we have a large amount of information at our fingertips through the internet through the web," Ettinger said. "But a large percentage of the documents that we use and our members use are actually housed in churches, historical societies and local libraries."

Ettinger noted that the Richmond Memorial Library has received growing attention under Wood's guidance, and DAR members have noticed its dedication to genealogical research.

"Under her stewardship of the local history collection, she has made this library an excellent place to be in a person's family history research," Ettinger said. "Her mission of genealogy at the library helps her assist the researcher in discovering their story."

She said anybody with something to learn about genealogy would benefit from Wood's guidance.

"I recommend that if you are a new genealogist or if you just need a refresher course, you look her up when she's holding her genealogy workshops," Ettinger said. "Then, she can introduce you to all the tools available to research genealogy."

Wood said the award recognizes not merely her own efforts but all who support history in the library.

"I'm indebted to many -- our board of trustees, our present and past library directors and their support of the local history, the genealogy collection, History by the Hearth and Genealogy at the Library, where our collective memory lives, our stories are told, and our patrons discover the stories of their revolutionary ancestors in Genesee County," she said.