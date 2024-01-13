Scanner monitoring Saturday, Jan. 13

6:41 p.m.: A deputy looking for a vehicle off the road at 33 and Angling couldn't locate it, reporting whiteout conditions. The Corfu fire chief was also in the area and a short time later, he located the vehicle off the road. He reports no injuries. Another deputy on another call at another location (didn't catch the location) reports poor visibility.

UPDATE 6:48 p.m.: A vehicle is off the road and in a ditch off Bethany Center Road. Occupants are out of the vehicle. A school bus with 22 students on board is off the road and in a ditch at 9998 Day Road, Alexander. No injuries.

UPDATE 7:01 p.m.: A driver of the bus spoke to a supervisor who is en route. The bus isn't that far off the road. The supervisor will determine whether to send out another bus or call a wrecker to get it unstuck.

UPDATE 7:12 p.m.: There are multiple deputies assisting multiple motorists. We didn't hear all of the initial dispatches. One deputy is giving a courtesy lift to a truck driver to the Econo Lodge. On Day Road, the students are being transported by law enforcement vehicles to the fire station.

UPDATE 7:39 p.m.: A car vs. pole accident is reported on Cary in Oakfield. A Blue Jeep Compass, no injuries, is off the road on Oak Orchard Road near Batavia Elba Townline Road, Elba.