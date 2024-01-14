Scanner monitoring Sunday, Jan. 14

NOTE: Please email weather-related photos to news@thebatavian.com.

A black Kia is off the road at the Thruway interchange, just before Route 77. One occupant complaining of an arm injury. Pembroke and Indian Falls dispatched.

East Pembroke's chief is out with multiple vehicles off the road, all occupied, at 2855 Main Road.

In Pembroke, a driver was stuck in a ditch, was helped out, and then tried to leave on her own and got stuck again. Dadwells responded, and the driver refused to pay for the tow.

There is an accident in Pavilion on Route 63 near Cook Road. Pavilion Fire is on scene. Bethany Fire has shut down traffic at Texaco Town. No injuries.

UPDATE 11:41 a.m.: A black sedan is stuck in the roadway at Swan Street and Ellicott Street, Batavia.

UPDATE 11:47 a.m.: Bethany Fire requested to Wyoming to fill in. Wyoming is working a structure fire.

UPDATE 12:03 p.m.: A deputy is out with a box truck and another vehicle off the road on Route 77 south of the village of Corfu.

UPDATE 12:28 p.m.: A Chevy silver Trac is off the road on Route 77.