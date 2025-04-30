 Skip to main content

Softball: O-A beats ND 8-4

By Howard B. Owens

Oakfield-Alabama beat Notre Dame in softball on Tuesday, 8-4.

Savannah Durham got the win, going all seven innings, giving up six hits, one walk, two earned runs while striking out 12.

Hitting:
 
  • Allison Harkness, 2-3,  3 RBI's
  • Raine Denny, 2-3, 2 triples, RBI, 2 runs scored
  • Savannah Durham, 1-3, RBI, 2 runs scored
  • Jess Sosnowski, 1-3
  • Rylee Denny, 1-3
 
"It was a really tough weather day with the wind," said Coach Jeff Schlagenhauf. "Our girls battled very well against a good pitcher and a good team in ND."

