Softball: O-A beats ND 8-4

Oakfield-Alabama beat Notre Dame in softball on Tuesday, 8-4.

Savannah Durham got the win, going all seven innings, giving up six hits, one walk, two earned runs while striking out 12.

Hitting:

Allison Harkness, 2-3, 3 RBI's

Raine Denny, 2-3, 2 triples, RBI, 2 runs scored

Savannah Durham, 1-3, RBI, 2 runs scored

Jess Sosnowski, 1-3

Rylee Denny, 1-3

"It was a really tough weather day with the wind," said Coach Jeff Schlagenhauf. "Our girls battled very well against a good pitcher and a good team in ND."