Son of former deputy from Le Roy becomes state trooper

Bryce Bordonaro

Photo by Robin Bordonaro

Bryce Bordonaro, a Le Roy High School graduate and son of the late Deputy Frank Bordonaro, graduated on Wednesday from the New York State Police Academy.

Bordonaro begins field training in Lockport on Friday.

Frank Bordonaro, 44, suffered a line-of-duty death in July 2014. Within a 24-hour period, the 19-year veteran of the Sheriff's Office was the responding officer to a fatal accident involving a pea harvester and a major house fire on North Road in Le Roy. He died of an apparent heart attack at home after ending his last duty shift.