Remote video URL Submitted video: DMV Ladies Have S'more Fun

It's become quite the tradition in Genesee County government departments -- staff members coordinate a theme for Halloween, with each department competing for the best costumes of the day.

We have no word on who won but here are pictures of a few of the departments that joined in this year.

Submitted photo: DMV Ladies Have S'more Fun.

It's all in The Adams Family at the Clerk's Office.

Photo by Howard Owens

Offices of the County Manager, County Attorney, and Legislature in the Old Courthouse.

Submitted Photo

Probation Department

Submitted Photo

Office for the Aging.

Submitted Photo

Public Works

Submitted Photo