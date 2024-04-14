Stafford Fire recognizes top responders in 2023, installs 2024 officers at annual dinner

For 2023, the Firefighter of the Year in the Stafford Volunteer Fire Department was a collective award, going to the Top 10 responders (11 members, counting a tie) for the year.

The Firefighters of the Year are Brian Breemes, Randal Henning, Tim Eckdahl, Chris Penkszyk, Mark Dougherty, Ashley Swartzenberg, Jason Smith, Ken Collins, Brian Pocock, Don Hall, and Ben Pocock.

The firematic officers installed for 2024 are:

Timothy Eckdahl, chief

Brian Pocock, 1st assistant chief

Brian Breemes, 2nd assistant chief

Kari Breemes, 3rd assistant chief

Jason Smith, 4th assistant chief

Randal Henning, rescue squad captain

Chad Rambach, rescue squad lietuenent

Donald Hall, fire police captain

Ben Fox, fire police lieutenant

Brian Pocock, master mechanic

Brian Breemes and Matt Hendershott, training officers

Julie Bobo and Ashley Swartzenberg, chief's secretary

The administrative officers:

James Call, president

Kari Breemes, vice president

Bonnie Logsdon, secretary

Stephanie Call, treasurer

Trustees: Stanley Gere, Jason Smith, Ashley Swartzenberg, Chad Rambach, Stephanie Call

Auditors: Ben Fox and Kenneth Collins.

The dinner was held on Saturday at the Batavia Country Club.

Photos by Howard Owens