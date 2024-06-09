Structure fire reported on West Main Batavia

Photo by Howard Owens

A structural fire is reported at 2910 West Main Street Road, Batavia.

A second alarm has been called.

East Pembroke Fire dispatched with mutual aid from Town of Batavia, Darien, Alexander, and City Fire's FAST Team.

UPDATE 2:16 a.m.: A deputy spotted a wire connected to the house arcing and sparking, which caused some smoke damage to the exterior of the structure. East Pembroke Chief Don Newton said there was a small interior fire involving fan. He said they didn't know yet if there had been a power surge in the area but a neighboring residence did have brown-out conditions.