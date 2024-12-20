Ten goats perish in barn fire on Rose Road, Batavia

Ten goats died in a barn fire on Thursday night at 3602 Rose Road, Batavia.

Homeowners Shey and Gina Doane said they also had antiques stored in the barn along with some belongings of Shey's late father.

The fire was reported at 9:13 p.m.

Deputy Fire Coordinator Dan Coffey said the homeowner spotted smoke when he returned home and that the barn was fully involved a few minutes later when the first firefighters arrived on the scene. The barn was a total loss.

Shey said he had returned from taking his son's girlfriend home when he found the fire.

The cause and origin of the fire is under investigation, Coffey said.

Town of Batavia Fire responded with mutual aid from East Pembroke and Alexander. Oakfield and Stafford provided fill-ins for the responding departments.

There may have been one minor firefighter injury, a slip-and-fall, Coffey said, but he was not treated at the scene.

Crews cleared the scene at 1 a.m.

The Doanes said the goats were rescues rejected by their mothers, so they were raised inside the barn and bottle fed. Gina said the goats were like her kids.

Photos by Kara Richenberg. Kara Richenberg contributed to the story.