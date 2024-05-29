Terry Hills hosts golf tournament to assist JT Turnbull on his new journey

JT Turnbull with his friends at Terry Hills during a tournament to raise money to assist him. From left, John Adams, Alex Snell, Chase Monachino.

Photo by Howard Owens.

For Tom Turnbull, it was good to have his son, JT, back out at the golf course having a good time and to see all of the people who showed up to support JT on Saturday enjoying themselves despite the rain.

"That's what's important," Turnbull said.

It's also important, said Danielle Rotondo, general manager at Terry Hills, to help raise money to assist with JT Turnbull's adjustments to a changed life.

JT sustained serious injuries in a skiing accident on Jan. 27. He suffered a spinal injury and can no longer walk.

Rotondo said the goal was to raise $10,000.

Tom Turnbull said all of the money—including donations through the ongoing GoFundMe campaign (now up to more than $76,000 with a goal of raising $100,000)—will help with home modifications, physical therapy, occupational therapy, any equipment he needs and any unpaid hospital bills.

"Every dollar will go to his journey to get better, and get adjusted to life," Turnbull said.

Tom Turnbull is amazed by Rotondo's support, saying the Rotondos are like a second family. Turnbull, former president of the Chamber of Commerce, works part-time at Terry Hills. He's also in two leagues. His wife, Michelle, plays in two leagues, and JT also plays in two leagues.

"This is our second home," he said.

Rontondo shared a similar view of the Turnbulls.

"The Turnbulls have been part of our family for years, whether through leagues, the Ladies' Association so I worked with Tom at the Chamber," Rotondo said. "When this happened, we all came together and said this is something we wanted to do for them. What better way (to help) than to put on a golf tournament?"

Turnbull said that JT has been doing well.

"He has got the most fantastic attitude," Turnbull says. "He's kept Michelle and me going for these last three months. He hasn't had hardly any bad days the whole time. He's looking forward. He's driving a car and being out here, and he's going to want to play wheelchair sports, and it's just really amazing. He still has a sense of humor. He still gives his parents a hard time."

JT said seeing all of the community support for him left him nearly speechless.

"It's unbelievable," he said. "The support we've received from my family and my friends, the entire community, it just goes to show you what a great place this is to live here in Batavia."

Photo by Howard Owens.

Photo by Howard Owens.

Photo by Howard Owens.