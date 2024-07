A tornado warning has been issued for Batavia, Byron, Oakfield, Stafford, Bergen, Corfu, Elba, and Alexander.

The warning is in effect until 2 p.m. Wednesday.

A tornado was reported on Wednesday near Attica and moving northeast at 30 mph.

Weather sports reported the tornado.

UPDATE 1:50 p.m.: A tornado reportedly touched down at Route 77 and Route 5 in Pembroke. So far, no damage has been reported. If you have photos or video, please send to howard@thebatavian.com or text 585-260-6970.