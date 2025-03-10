 Skip to main content

Town of Batavia Fire holds annual awards and installation banquet at Terry Hills

By Howard B. Owens
Captain Brian Bentley, Firefighter of the Year, and Chief Christopher Strathearn.
Photo by Howard Owens.

Town of Batavia Fire held its annual awards and installation dinner on Saturday at Terry Hills.

At the start of the evening, the department held a moment of silence in remembrance of Sgt. Thomas Sanfratello, who died in the line of duty on March 10, 2024, shortly after then of last year's dinner. Town volunteers responded to Batavia Downs for that incident.

Line officers sworn in:

  • Chief Christopher Strathearn
  • Deputy Chief Robert Hunt
  • 1st Assistant Chief Joshua Boyle
  • 2nd Assistant Chief ClaytonGorski
  • Captain Brian Bentley
  • Lieutenant Tyler Stewart
  • Safety Officer Paul Dibble

The department responded to 500 calls in 2024, including 233 fire alarms.

Dwayne Fonda, who is now a firefighter with the City of Batavia Fire Department, received the President's Award from President Thomas Cunningham.
Photo by Howard Owens.
Chief Christopher Strathearn.
Photo by Howard Owens.
Gary Diegalman was honored for 50 years of volunteer service.
Photo by Howard Owens.
