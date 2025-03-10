Town of Batavia Fire holds annual awards and installation banquet at Terry Hills

Town of Batavia Fire held its annual awards and installation dinner on Saturday at Terry Hills.
At the start of the evening, the department held a moment of silence in remembrance of Sgt. Thomas Sanfratello, who died in the line of duty on March 10, 2024, shortly after then of last year's dinner. Town volunteers responded to Batavia Downs for that incident.
Line officers sworn in:
- Chief Christopher Strathearn
- Deputy Chief Robert Hunt
- 1st Assistant Chief Joshua Boyle
- 2nd Assistant Chief ClaytonGorski
- Captain Brian Bentley
- Lieutenant Tyler Stewart
- Safety Officer Paul Dibble
The department responded to 500 calls in 2024, including 233 fire alarms.