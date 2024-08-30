Train fire reported in Corfu

A train is stopped, blocking multiple roads, in Corfu for a reported fire.

Ellinwood and Colby roads are blocked.

Corfu Fire is on scene.

UPDATE 10:13 a.m.: A train car at a crossing, apparently at Ellinwood, is smoking.

UPDATE 10:14 a.m.: A deputy emergency coordinator on scene confirms a fire in a train car. A thermal imaging camera will be used to locate the precise location of the fire.

UPDATE 10:18 a.m.: A CSX truck is just arriving on scene. Firefighters are looking to consult with CSX personnel before proceeding.

UPDATE 10:21 a.m.: The car is full of construction material -- 200,000 pounds. The fire is at the bottom of the car. The question is whether to fight the fire at the present location or send the train on its way.

UPDATE 10:23 a.m.: The fire is starting to burn through the bottom of the car.

UPDATE 10:25 a.m.: A CSX dispatcher advises that if firefighters can inject water into the location of the fire, do it. It might be possible to get water in through the hole. Chiefs on scene have decided to move the train so that the car is at Snippery Road where there is a fire hydrant. It may be necessary to bring a ladder truck.

UPDATE 10:53 am: There is a water main break leading the hydrant at Snippery. Tankers required. A second alarm is being called.



UPDATE 10:58 am: the thermal camera indicates the fire is burning at about 400 degrees. Since firefighters already laid out a line from Route 33 to the crossing, tankers will charge the line from the parking lot of the Corfu Fire Hall.



UPDATE 11:29 am: the plan is to fill the car up with water and drown the fire. This will be a long operation.