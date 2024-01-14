Travel advisory for Genesee County remains in place for Sunday

Press release:

The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with the Genesee County Highway Department, Emergency Management Services, and the County Manager, is continuing the travel advisory for all of Genesee County. The advisory is anticipated to remain throughout the day on Sunday due to heavy snowfall, strong winds, and zero visibility, resulting in unsafe travel conditions. An update will be provided once the weather conditions improve.

Sheriff Sheron and all emergency services first responders would like to thank residents for their cooperation in adhering to the travel advisory by staying off the roads and asking for continued cooperation today.

“Please remember, even if it is not snowing where you are, the destination you are traveling to may have poor visibility and heavy snow accumulation. The best and safest option for you and your loved ones is to stay home until the snowstorm passes,” stated Sheriff Sheron.

During a travel advisory roads are not closed, however, no unnecessary travel is advised. A trip that could wait should not be made until the advisory is lifted. The Genesee County Sheriff's Office does not determine the necessity for any individual to report to work.