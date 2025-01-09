Truck with large load strikes bridge over Ellicott Street

A semi-truck, with a NYS-licensed escort, carrying a large load and traveling north on Ellicott Street, struck the CSX overpass on the south side of Batavia late Thursday afternoon.

It's unclear if the impact caused the load to shift or just broke the plywood container around the item being hauled on the trailer.

At the time The Batavian was on scene, a crew was attempting to remove the box. The plan was to check the cargo and then if the truck could be safely backed up, and with Chapin's permission, park the trailer in Chapin's parking lot while the crew assessed the best way to proceed.

According to an officer on scene, the lead driver attempted to warn the truck driver to stop, but there was possibly an issue with the radios.

Batavia PD was on scene to take a report and direct traffic. Ellicott Street by the overpass is reduced to one lane while the accident is cleared.

