Two serious injuries reported in accident on Route 77 in Darien on Wednesday

Two people sustained serious injuries in a three-vehicle accident, one of them a tractor-trailer, on Route 77 and McVean Road in Darien at 7:14 p.m. on Wednesday.

The Sheriff's Office said the investigation is ongoing but reports that a 2022 Subaru was attempting to make a left-hand turn off of McVean onto Route 77. The tractor-trailer was northbound on Route 77. It appears the Subaru failed to yield the right of way to the truck.

As a result of the collision, one of the occupants of the Subaru was thrown from the vehicle and struck by a passing Ford Escape that was southbound.

The Subaru was driven by Brittany N. Smith, 30, of Macedon. She was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital by Mercy EMS for treatment of her injuries.

The occupants were Kayleigh E. Williams, 30, of Rochester, who sustained serious injuries and was transported to Strong by Mercy EMS, and Ariana P. Dupra, 30, of Fairport, who sustained serious injuries and was transported to Strong by Mercy Flight.

Both Williams and Dupra are listed in critical condition.

The tractor-trailer was a 2002 Peterbilt with Ontario plates. The driver, Lyndord E. Yoder, 37, of Sebringville, Ontario, was not injured.

The 2018 Escape was driven by Brandon G. Schoener, 25, of Grand Island, and occupied by Allyson A. Schoener, 23, of Grand Island. Neither were injured and denied medical care at the scene.

Route 77 was crowded with concert traffic at the time of the accident, according to responders.

The investigation is ongoing and no charges, if any, were released. The Crash Management Team responded to the scene, which was closed to through traffic for several hours. Assisting at the scene were Darien Fire, Corfu Fire, Pembroke Fire, East Pembroke Fire, Mercy EMS, and the Corfu Police Department. An off-duty City Fire officer assisted with the Mercy Flight landing zone.

