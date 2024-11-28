UConnectCare brings together people in recovery community for 'Friendsgiving' events

Photo by Howard Owens.

The patrons of the Recovery Station at 5256 Clinton Street Road in Batavia have formed tight bonds as they work on sobriety together, said Melissa Vineyard, station coordinator, during a "Friendsgiving" meal on Wednesday.

On Thursday, Thanksgiving, she said, the people in recovery will be with their blood family but Friendsgiving is about sharing a meal with people who have a different, special bond with each other.

"When we come into recovery, we make a whole new family," Vineyard said. "These are the people who are in the trenches. These are the people we celebrate. We're proud. They keep going. They don't give up. These are the faces we see every day. So I wanted to have a special time with all these people. Bring them together and just say thank you, perfect."

UConnectCare operates the Recovery Station, a substance and alcohol-free environment where people in recovery can socialize and hang out.

Also on Wednesday, UConnect hosted another "Friendsgiving" event at the agency's child care center on Havester Avenue. There was music by Bart Dentino as well as kids coloring Thanksgiving placemats to take home for Thanksgiving.

The child care center provides a safe place for parents who are going through recovery to drop off their kids to be cared for while they take care of recovery obligations or just get their shopping done.

