UPDATED: Sheriff's Office, firefighters searching for missing 18-year-old woman from Niagara County in Oakfield

UPDATE 8:49 p.m.: Chief Deputy Brian Frieday confirmed that Serenity Joy Quiett. has been located safe.

Emergency personnel have been working in Oakfield searching for a missing 18-year-old woman from Niagara County whose phone was tracked to the area.

She is considered a vulnerable adult who may need medical attention.

Chief Deputy Brian Frieday said the Sheriff's Office was alerted to the trace of her phone in the Oakfield area yesterday and began a search for her. Additional search teams from Oakfield Fire and Elba Fire were brought in to assist this morning.

Niagara County is also participating in the search.

Frieday said on Wednesday afternoon that the woman's phone had recently been traced again to the area.

"We're trying to check whatever leads we can," Frieday said.

The woman was identified in a press release as Serenity Joy Quiett and described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, 120 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes, and white.

She is described as autistic.

She was last seen in Barker on foot wearing all-black clothing and black earrings.

The Office of Emergency Management is assisting in the search, and the command post is located at the Oakfield Fire Hall.

Anybody with information that may assist can reach the Sheriff's Office at 585-343-5000.