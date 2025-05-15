Wall of unoccupied building at Harvester Center collapses, two rental vehicles trapped until demolition

A brick wall of a long-dilapidated building at the Harvester Center complex in Batavia collapsed Thursday night as GO ART! staff loaded a U-Haul with stored property, capping a long day of moving as part of United Way’s Day of Caring.

“It sounded like thunder,” said Courtney Henderson, GO ART!’s special events and social media director. “I said, ‘Nope, this is the start.’ The whole top part was caving in slowly, and then it was just a cloud of smoke. It was wild. I’m glad I could get out.”

The GO ART! U-Haul was parked in a courtyard-like area about 100 yards from where the wall collapsed, blocking the tunnel beneath two stories of the building that hasn’t been occupied for decades. The roof collapsed long ago, and the third floor fell onto the second floor.

No injuries were reported.

The group, which included volunteers earlier in the day, had been moving items stored in the Harvester Center in preparation for basement renovations at GO ART! The plan was to transfer everything to the former J.C. Penney building downtown.

City Manager Rachael Tabelski confirmed the city has an active code case on the Harvester Center.

“Unfortunately, that’s what happened,” Tabelski said. “It looks like a portion of this building has collapsed. Thank goodness no one got hurt, and code and fire will assess what to do with the scene.”

Code Enforcement Officer Doug Randall said the building owner will bring in heavy equipment to demolish the unstable section and clear debris, allowing the U-Haul and another rental vehicle to be safely removed.

The city applied five months ago for a Restore NY grant to help demolish parts of the Harvester Center and the old Melton Building. If awarded, the grant would provide up to $1 million for demolition and site redevelopment, with the goal of transforming the area into a mixed-use campus with new businesses, apartments, and public spaces.

“My number one question is, how does Gregory get his truck out?” Henderson said, referring to GO ART! Executive Director Gregory Hallock. “U-Haul is going to have to be super nice to Gregory Hallock because of this incident.”

It appears U-Haul will be accommodating. Hallock told Tabelski that he had already spoken with a representative from U-Haul, who told him not to worry.

Henderson also has a rental vehicle trapped on the other side of the pile of rubble.

Photos by Howard Owens.