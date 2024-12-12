Weather-related incidents for Thursday

Via the Weather Channel, path of snowfall at 7:15 a.m. with prediction of more snow for Batavia in about 20 minutes.

Email weather-related photos to howard@thebatavian.com or text 585-260-6970

First responders have been dealing with multiple traffic mishaps this morning.

At one point this morning, tractor-trailers were blocking both directions on Route 19 at Parmalee Road in Le Roy. Law enforcement is still on scene at that location and looking to reroute traffic.

A tractor-trailer vs. car accident was reported earlier at Route 237 and Richmond Road.

A vehicle rollover accident was reported at Route 63 and Judge Road.

UPDATE 7:04 a.m.: A vehicle in the ditch on Route 238. Also, vehicles are finding it difficult to get up hill on Richmond Road. Route 19 north is passable now but law enforcement wants to hold off opening up the road until plows hit it one more time.

UPDATE 7:08 a.m.: Law enforcement is checking on a vehicle at Colby and Sumner, Darien, with its four-ways on.

UPDATE 7:12 a.m.: As soon as there's more salt on the road, Route 19 at Parmalee can be reopened in both directions.