Weather-related updates for Wednesday and Thursday

There is a lake effect snow warning in effect from 10 p.m. Wednesday to 1 p.m. on Friday.

The storm could produce accumulations of eight to 20 inches of heavy, wet snow in some areas. Wind gusts of up to 40 mph are anticipated, which will create considerable blowing and drifting snow.

The warning is effect for Northern Erie County and Genesee County with the heaviest snow expected south of Buffalo and far southern Genesee County.

Residents are told to expect difficult travel with deep snow cover on roads and poor visibility. There will be areas of blowing and drifting snow.

Heavy snow will fall in relatively narrow bands. If traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibility.

Cancellations and closures:

Elba Central Schools will be closed tomorrow due to the state of emergency declared by Governor Hochul and the forecasted winter storm.

Byron-Bergen Schools will be closed, and all activities will be canceled on Thursday.

Batavia City Schools will be closed for classes and activities on Thursday.

BOCES is closed

Richmond Memorial Libray is closed.

Notre Dame is Closed.

Please email cancellations and closures to news@thebatavian.com.

Regarding the State of Emergency, Gov. Kathy Hochul said, “As winter weather bears down on our State, I am declaring a State of Emergency so our communities have the resources they need to stay safe. We are deploying resources and working alongside our partners in government as we prepare for every possibility — I encourage all New Yorkers to stay alert, stay off the roads if possible, and keep in contact with family and friends as we move through the next 48 hours.”

The State of Emergency is in effect for Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Franklin, Genesee, Hamilton, Herkimer, Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego, St. Lawrence, Wyoming and contiguous counties.