Weather Updates for Thursday

Please send weather updates to news@thebatavian.com. Please send weather photos to howard@thebatavian.com or text to 585-260-6970.
Thursday, Dec. 5:
- Batavia City Schools are closed and all activities are canceled.
- The Richmond Memorial Library is closed.
- Alexander Central School is closed.
- Genesee Valley BOCES is closed.
- Oakfield-Alabama Central Schools is closed.
- Pembroke Central Schools is closed.
- Casella Waste has postponed residential service in Batavia
- Northgate's Vintage Christmas is canceled for Thursday but Friday's event will go ahead as planned.
- Notre Dame High School is closed.