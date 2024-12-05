 Skip to main content

Weather Updates for Thursday

By Howard B. Owens

Please send weather updates to news@thebatavian.com. Please send weather photos to howard@thebatavian.com or text to 585-260-6970.

Thursday, Dec. 5:

  • Batavia City Schools are closed and all activities are canceled.
  • The Richmond Memorial Library is closed.
  • Alexander Central School is closed.
  • Genesee Valley BOCES is closed.
  • Oakfield-Alabama Central Schools is closed.
  • Pembroke Central Schools is closed.
  • Casella Waste has postponed residential service in Batavia
  • Northgate's Vintage Christmas is canceled for Thursday but Friday's event will go ahead as planned.
  • Notre Dame High School is closed.

 

