Woman accused of sparking fire that displaced her mother and neighbors in Le Roy

A 40-year-old Le Roy woman is facing a reckless endangerment charge in connection with a house fire reported at 4 Union St., Le Roy, on Monday at 10:55 a.m.

Det. Kaden Vangalio and Officer William Riley, Le Roy PD, were the first on scene, and helped an elderly woman, the suspect's mother, from the burning building.

"Their actions, along with the efforts of LeRoy Fire, EMS, and all assisting agencies, ensured that all occupants were safely evacuated and no lives were lost," said Le Roy Chief Greg Kellogg.

The occupants of an adjoining unit, a mother and son, were also displaced by the fire.

According to Le Roy PD, Kelcia Storey admitted to smoking crack cocaine on Sunday night in a second-floor bedroom. In the morning, she allegedly attempted to light a cigarette using two broken lighters while sitting on her bed. Investigators believe this attempt ignited the mattress and surrounding materials, sparking the fire.

Storey allegedly left the residence and drove to Rochester to purchase more crack cocaine. She drove her mother's vehicle to Rochester. She allegedly admitted to using her purchase before driving back to Le Roy on a revoked driver's license.

Kellogg credited Vangalio and Riley for the investigation that led to Storey's arrest.

Red Cross is assisting the residents.

The department thanked Le Roy Fire, Genesee County Emergency Management, along with the mutual aid companies that responded to the scene for their teamwork and professionalism.

Photos courtesy Le Roy PD.