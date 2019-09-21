2019 Walk to End Alzheimer’s

Under ideal weather conditions, as part of a national campaign, there was a walk this morning in Batavia to end Alzheimer’s.

The event started and ended at Premier Genesee Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, which hosted the event.

Individuals and families came together to rally around friends and relatives effected by the disease. They wore colorful shirts and carried flowers that signified how Alzheimer’s affected them or their loved ones. Purple, the predominate color, signified they had lost a loved one to the disease.

Proceeds from the walk go to the Alzheimer’s Association Western New York Chapter so they can continue to provide supportive services and education at no cost, while raising awareness of Alzheimer’s disease and Association services all across the Genesee Valley.