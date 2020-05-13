May 13, 2020 - 1:58pm
Batavia Business Improvement District Day of Caring
posted by James Burns in batavia, BID, news, united way day of caring, covid-19.
Today was supposed to be United Way of Genesee County's annual Day of Caring, which was cancelled due to COVID-19.
It nonetheless prompted the Business Improvement District businesses and supporters to draw chalk messages of support and shout-outs for local business during the pandemic.
Chalk was handed out on Main Street for anyone who wanted to participate. Social distancing was practiced by those involved in this event.