May 13, 2020 - 1:58pm

Batavia Business Improvement District Day of Caring

posted by James Burns in batavia, BID, news, united way day of caring, covid-19.

untitled_shoot-4922.jpg

Today was supposed to be United Way of Genesee County's annual Day of Caring, which was cancelled due to COVID-19.

It nonetheless prompted the Business Improvement District businesses and supporters to draw chalk messages of support and shout-outs for local business during the pandemic.

Chalk was handed out on Main Street for anyone who wanted to participate. Social distancing was practiced by those involved in this event. 

untitled_shoot-4820.jpg

untitled_shoot-4913.jpg

untitled_shoot-4787.jpg

untitled_shoot-4908.jpg

untitled_shoot-4812.jpg

