Blue Devils boys basketball lose to Eastridge in final seconds

The Batavia Blue Devils Boys Varsity Basketball Team(13-7) hosted the Eastridge Lancers (16-3) Friday evening for a Monroe County conference game.

Eastridge was in control in early minutes of the game with Batavia unable to put a play together and score. Batavia did find their rhythm and caught right up to Eastridge trailing by one at the end of the first period, Batavia 12, Eastridge 14.

For the next two periods it was hard fought defensive plays and back and forth trading points on offense but Batavia did seem to control the game. Batavia led by a basket at the half and the end of the third.

The Blue Devils look poised for their biggest upset of the year with only two minutes left in the fourth, they led 50 to 49. With 14 seconds left, Batavia trailed by three. They had a chance for a three-pointer to tie the game but the Lancers' defense was too strong and a turnover sealed their fate. Final score, Batavia 50, Eastridge 53.