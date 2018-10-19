Dedication of GO ART! Tavern 2.0.1

Thursday evening saw past presidents and members of the Batavia Men’s Club honored for their donation of, what is now, Seymour Place. The building was formerly the home of the Batavia Men’s Club and originally built as a bank in in 1831. The Batavia Men’s Club was sold to GO Art! For $1.00.

Gregory Hallock, Executive Director, of GO Art! Has always been very thankful to the club for their generosity. “If you look around GO Art! you will see that almost everything here has a plaque thanking someone for a donation. But there is no mention of the people that actually gave us the building.” That changed on Thursday.

A plague now hangs over the 100 and some year old bar dedicating it to the Batavia Men's Club. The old men’s club’s plaque listing all the past presidents was also moved to a prominent location in the bar as well.

Last spring Gregory also added a permanent exhibit that is a homage to the art work that used to adorn the walls when it was the men’s club. If you wan to see that collection ask Gregory for a tour on your next visit.