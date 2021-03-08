Gilebarto, Siverling spark Batavia boys to 56-38 win over NE Douglas

Senior guard Zach Gilebarto and senior forward/center Stone Siverling combined for 41 points tonight to lead the Batavia High to a 56-38 victory over visiting NE Douglas in the opening round of the Section V Class B1 boys’ basketball tournament.

The victory moves the top-seeded Blue Devils, now 13-0, into the semifinals against No. 4 Palmyra-Macedon, a 53-44 winner over No. 5 Hornell. That game will be played at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Batavia.

Both teams struggled to find the range in the opening half as Batavia led 10-6 after the first quarter and 22-12 at intermission – the Blue Devils’ last three points coming on a long three-point shot by Gilebarto with six-tenths of a second on the clock.

Batavia outscored NE Douglas 15-11 in the third quarter as Gilebarto hit two more three-pointers to go up 37-23. The Blue Devils stretched their lead in the final stanza as Gilebarto scored nine of his 21 points, including his fifth three-pointer.

Siverling was a factor in each quarter, scoring six, four, four and six en route to his 20 points.

Trynzeir Parker led NE Douglas, 4-7, with 14 points.

The other Class B1 semifinal on Wednesday will pit No. 2 Wayne, also 13-0, against No. 3 Livonia at Wayne Central.