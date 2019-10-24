GO ART! Music Garden officially opens

As of 4 o'clock this afternoon (Oct 24th) The “Play Me a Tune Music Garden” is officially open at GO ART!, located outside the Seymour building at 201 E. Main St., Batavia.

The grand opening celebration continues until 8 o'clock this evening. There are free donuts and cider for the kids and Los Compadres and Center Street Smoke House food trucks are there, too.

Everyone is welcome.

The music garden will be open for all to enjoy anytime GO ART! is open. Also make sure when you are there to check out the new murals in the music garden and on a wall on Bank Street by Jill Pettigrew and the Batavia Senior Center.