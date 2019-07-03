Local Matters

July 3, 2019 - 12:19pm

New at Picnic in the Park July 4th: Classic family games

posted by James Burns in batavia, news, GO ART! Picnic in the Park, July 4th.

This year GO ART! has added classic family games to the event schedule at Picnic in the Park in Centennial Park in Batavia this 4th of July.

Adam Miller Toy and Bicycle is helping with a hula hoop contest.

Roth Insurance is sponsoring the main event, the egg toss contest. The egg toss is open to adults and children over 13 years old. 

Keith Roth is providing a $50 prize to the winners of the egg toss. He says it will take "good hands" to win in this competition.

The contests will start at 2 p.m.

Pictured below is Libby practicing for the event.

untitled_shoot-5175_copy.jpg

The Yngodess Shop is sponsoring the sack race, which is also set to start in the 2 o' clock hour. Owner Christine Crocker was in her shop giving tips on sack racing to all her customers that were interested. 

untitled_shoot-5155.jpg

Jessica at Whole Life Fitness must be feeling extra fit opening her larger new location and changing the name of the gym.

She is challenging EVERY child in Batavia under 13 years old to a tug of war against her and her crew.

She stresses that exercise and physical fitness is not only good for you but it is also fun. The tug-o-war will be at 3:45 p.m. and all children who participate will receive a prize. 

untitled_shoot-5152.jpg

The 41st annual Picnic in the Park runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. this Thursday July 4th. For more information click here.

