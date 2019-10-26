Notre Dame's Fighting Irish Advance in Playoffs

Notre Dame took on York in playoff football this afternoon in Vendetta Stadium. The Fighting Irish had a rather strange first half with a lot of ball movement but no points put up on the board. At the half the game was tied at zero.

At half time whatever the coaching staff said to the payers must have hit home because they came out and dominated York. They quickly put points up on the board and kept going. They were able to convert on third downs and complete passes with great consistency.

The Irish were unrelenting in the running game, hammering York’s front line and punching holes for their running backs on almost every play. Even a fumble in the red zone tuned out to be a scoring play for Notre Dame as they recovered their own fumble in the end zone moving the ball another 13 yards further once it popped loose.

The Fighting Irish’s defense had to get into the act with their own offensive yardage after they made a late interception thrown by York. The interception, with 5 minutes left, made sure there was no way York could possibly have enough time to get back into the game.

The final score was Notre Dame 26, York 0